The Social Health Authority (SHA) says cancer patients will continue receiving treatment cover of up to Ksh800,000 despite recent changes to treatment approvals.

In a notice issued by Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi, SHA clarified that the changes affect how cancer treatment is approved and priced, but do not reduce the approved benefit.

The Ksh800,000 cover comprises Ksh400,000 under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and another Ksh400,000 under the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

SHA explained that hospitals previously charged different prices for similar cancer treatments, resulting in varying costs and, in some cases, patients exhausting their benefits before completing treatment.

“The revised system aims to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment at standardised rates while maximising the enhanced oncology benefit of KES 800,000, comprising KES 400,000 under SHIF and KES 400,000 under ECCIF,” Dr Mwangangi explained.

She further noted that changes were developed through consultations led by the Ministry of Health’s National Cancer Control Programme, involving oncologists, pharmacists, nurses, public and private healthcare providers and relevant associations.

However, access to the oncology benefit is subject to approved treatment guidelines, tariffs and eligibility requirements.

“Patients are advised that access to the oncology benefit is subject to the applicable treatment guidelines, approved tariffs and eligibility requirements. Treatments and services outside the approved benefits package are not automatically covered,” SHA warned.

Hospitals are also required to explain any additional charges for services not covered by SHA before providing them.

“Patients should not be charged for services already covered and paid for by SHA. Any additional costs must be clearly explained, justified, and in line with the applicable benefit rules,” Dr Mwangangi said.