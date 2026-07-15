DCI launches new biometric system for faster good conduct certificates

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to rollout a new digital platform that will revolutionize the processing of Police Clearance Certificates, commonly known as Certificates of Good Conduct.

According to the DCI, the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5, is designed to accelerate application processing through enhanced biometric identification technology.

The investigative agency says the upgrade marks a significant step in modernising its services, promising shorter waiting periods and more reliable processing for Kenyans seeking the document.

The Certificate of Good Conduct is one of the most sought-after government documents in Kenya. Currently, applicants apply through the eCitizen platform, pay a fee of Ksh1,050, and visit a Huduma Centre or designated DCI office for fingerprint capture with the processing taking between two to four weeks.

The new system set to launch next week on Monday is expected to significantly reduce these processing times, improving efficiency and delivering a faster, smarter service experience.

The upgrade comes amid growing demand for the clearance certificates and follows the government’s broader push to digitise public services under the Digital Superhighway initiative