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DCI launches new biometric system for faster good conduct certificates

The rollout of the new digital platform is set to start Monday, July 20, 2026

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
1 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to rollout a new digital platform that will revolutionize the processing of Police Clearance Certificates, commonly known as Certificates of Good Conduct.

According to the DCI, the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5, is designed to accelerate application processing through enhanced biometric identification technology.

The investigative agency says the upgrade marks a significant step in modernising its services, promising shorter waiting periods and more reliable processing for Kenyans seeking the document.

The Certificate of Good Conduct is one of the most sought-after government documents in Kenya. Currently, applicants apply through the eCitizen platform, pay a fee of Ksh1,050, and visit a Huduma Centre or designated DCI office for fingerprint capture with the processing taking between two to four weeks.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The new system set to launch next week on Monday is expected to significantly reduce these processing times, improving efficiency and delivering a faster, smarter service experience.

The upgrade comes amid growing demand for the clearance certificates and follows the government’s broader push to digitise public services under the Digital Superhighway initiative

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