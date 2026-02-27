BadmintonSports

Laikipia county to be treated to action-packed badminton weekend

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
Boom & Thrive Director Edward Muchiri Mburu presents an award to a well-deserving winner.

More than 200 players from Laikipia and its environs are expected to participate in the inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Nanyuki Badminton tournament between Saturday, 28th February, and Sunday, 1st March, 2026.

The tournament under the slogan ‘Where Champions Meet Purpose’ aims to create a space for connection, mentorship, and growth through sport beyond just competition.

Supported by a strong network of businesses and community partners, the event reflects growing private sector commitment to youth empowerment.

The two-day competition champions community-driven development and opportunity for young people.

It will also provide a mentorship and leadership platform, bringing together athletes, community leaders, and business stakeholders to inspire the next generation.

Previous Article Broad-based Government: DP Kindiki optimistic of 2027 win, rejects one-term talk
