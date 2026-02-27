FootballSports

FKF Machakos county launches Capt Irene Ndanu Soccer Summit

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Machakos County Branch has today launched the Captain Irene Ndanu Soccer Summit, a structured grassroots football tournament which will bring together 480 teams.

Over 9,600 players across all 40 wards of Machakos County will participate.

Presiding over the launch, FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the initiative reflects the federation’s focus on structured grassroots development.

“Kenyan football will only grow sustainably if our grassroots competitions are organised,inclusive, and well governed. This programme provides a strong model of how that can be.

achieved at county level,” said Mohammed.

The Summit carries a total programme value of Ksh 20 million, including Ksh 5 million in prize awards, full team kits, match equipment, and integrated development initiatives such as coach training, youth financial

literacy, governance capacity-building, and targeted support for women participants.

Speaking during the ceremony, Capt. Irene Ndanu noted that the partnership is focused on creating opportunity through structure.

“This is about giving young people a platform that combines competition with development.

and life skills, so that talent is supported by systems that last,” she said.

