Local NewsNEWS

‘Even death cannot erase the love we built’ Ng’eno’s wife grieves her late husband

In her tribute, Naiyanoi referred to Ng’eno as “Joha,” a man known to many through a political lens, but whom she described as the husband of her youth, a great father and a partner whose laughter turned ordinary days into moments of celebration.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
Naiyanoi Ntutu during a requiem mass for her late husband, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, at Africa Gospel Church (AGC), Karen, Nairobi.

Grief and quiet strength filled the Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Karen, Nairobi as Naiyanoi Ntutu paid tribute to her late husband, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno during a joint requiem service for the victims of the Nandi helicopter crash.

In her tribute, Naiyanoi referred to Ng’eno as “Joha,” a man known to many through a political lens, but whom she described as the husband of her youth, a great father and a partner whose laughter turned ordinary days into moments of celebration.

She reminisced about their life together, built on love and shared devotion as they raised their family.

“To my beloved Joha the husband of my youth. Even mentioning your name carries a lifetime inside it.  You are the love of my early days, when everything was still soft and full of possibility, we were young learning life together and somehow you made it feel less frightening and more beautiful. Your laugh made ordinary days feel like celebration. I can still hear it. I think I always will.”

Naiyanoi also remembered the late lawmaker as a gentle and committed father who greatly adored their two children.

“And the way you loved your children, you adored them. You held them with pride and looked at them like they were your greatest accomplishment. In their eyes you were a hero.”

She noted that while death had taken away her husband’s physical presence, it could not undo the life they built together and the love they shared.

“You were a gentle, devoted father with the biggest heart, you were my beginning, losing you feels like losing the music of my youth. The laughter, the dreams, the simplicity but even death cannot take what we built. It cannot erase the love, the family we created. You will always be my Joha. Rest gently my love you’re forever part of me.”

The requiem service brought together families and friends of the MP and five other victims who died in the Saturday afternoon crash in Chepkieb Forest, Mosop, at about 4:45PM.

Government, Huawei sign MoU to promote digital transformation
Israel-Gaza: US rejects global calls for ceasefire
Government to launch nationwide mobile ID registration drive
Xi urges all-out efforts to safeguard people’s lives amid floods

Alongside Ng’eno were the pilot George Were from Nyakach, Kisumu, his bodyguard Amos Kipngetich Rotich, the MP’s photographer Nick Koskei, high school teacher Carlos Keter and Wycliffe Rono, an employee of the Narok County government.

The late MP will be laid to rest on Friday after a joint final ceremony at Emurua Dikirr Primary School.

Govt to digitize pension payment system to reduce turn around time
Kenya must enhance partnerships to lower maternal, neonatal mortality, says PS Oluga 
African Union, ACBF, AUDA-NEPAD launch call for proposals to strengthen Africa’s policy research capacity
Road to AU: Raila says he’s ready for the continental assignment
KBC secures FTA rights for 2024 Paris Olympic Olympic Games
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article New plans to turn JKIA into airport city, special economic zone
Next Article Gatuanyaga residents hand ‘list of shame’ to authorities as crackdown on illicit brew begins
- Advertisement -
Latest News
High Court Advocate Kithi takes over SASDF Chairmanship from AK Boss
Athletics Football
Gatuanyaga residents hand ‘list of shame’ to authorities as crackdown on illicit brew begins
County News
New plans to turn JKIA into airport city, special economic zone
Business Local Business
Kenya underscores urgent need to strengthen mediation frameworks amid global challenges
Africa International News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Governor Badilisha roots for establishment of common bursary fund

County News

Mandera teachers question fairness in latest promotions

County News

ODPP adopts technology as witnesses testify online

FeaturedLocal News

Heightened security as Azimio readies for protests  

Show More