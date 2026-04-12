Lands CS Wahome decries importation of voters to Kandara 

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has raised concerns over what she alleged as the importation of voters from other regions while calling for the arrest of those involved in the alleged malpractice.

Speaking in Muruka, Kandara, Murang’a County during a fundraising ceremony,Wahome noted that residents of Kandara should be the ones to determine their leadership, emphasizing that voter registration in the area should be limited to individuals who are born there, live, work, or own property within the constituency.

The CS cautioned that allowing outsiders to influence local decisions could result in the election of unsuitable leaders, with the residents of Kandara ultimately bearing the consequences.