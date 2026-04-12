Bigwigs ignored as AK pick 74 athletes for Africa Senior Championship

Kenya will be represented by 74 athletes at the 24th Africa Senior Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, from May 12th to 17th.

The selection of the team followed a three-day national trial, which concluded on Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In contrast to previous years, world and Olympic champions did not participate in the trials, giving an opportunity to young athletes, most of whom hail from Youth camps throughout the country.

Moses Wasike Onyango, Mark Otieno, and Ronald Koech are set to compete in the 100m event, while Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa’s fastest man, was not included but will instead join the World Relays team.

The women’s 100m lineup features Millicent Ndoro, Eunice Kadogo, and Diana Aoko.

A similar situation occurred in the 800m, with many new athletes being selected, save for the Olympian Vivian Chebet, who will lead Alice Ekiru and Pauline Muhonja.

The men’s 800m race will include Kelvin Kumtai, Laban Kipkorir, and Brian Musyoka.

Chebet will double in the 1500m event alongside Faith Chebet and Mary Nyaruai.

On the men’s side, World bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot will spearhead the team, which also includes Brian Komen and Dominic Kiptoo.

World under-20 bronze medalist Diana Chepkemoi will compete in the 3000 msc, joined by Mercy Koskey and Mercy Chepng’eno, while Peter Rono and Shadrack Too will represent the Kenyan men’s team.

World under-20 champion in 3000m, Cynthia Chepkirui, last year’s national cross country champion, Maurine Chebor and Africa under-20 bronze medalist in 3000m Joyline Chepkemoi make up the 5000m women’s team

Leading the 12.5-lap race is World under-20 champion Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, accompanied by Dennis Kemboi and Laban Kiptoo.

For the 24-lap race, the women’s team includes the in-form Diana Wanza, Mercy Chepngeno, and Phena Siyoi, while the men’s 10,000m team comprises Silas Senchura, Mathew Koech, and Kevin Chesang.

The team will report for a residential training camp later this month before leaving for Ghana next month.