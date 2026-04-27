Kirinyaga lights up night economy boosting trade, security

Kirinyaga County is witnessing increased night-time economic activities following the installation of streetlights and floodlights across major markets and trading centers.

More than 165 floodlights have been installed across towns, shopping centers and markets, significantly improving security and enabling traders to extend operating hours.

The programme, implemented through the Department of Transport, Roads, Public Works and Housing, has led to longer business hours, with some traders now operating up to midnight and others around the clock, boosting trade and livelihoods.

Governor Anne Waiguru said the lighting project forms part of her broader efforts to stimulate economic growth in the county.

She said all major towns in the county have seen increased number of traders at night and especially where the floodlights have been installed.

“Residents and traders in Kagio, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga and Wang’uru can testify that it is now easier to transact business in those towns for longer hours at night, we intend to continue with continue expanding this urbanization,” Waiguru said.

County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Transport, Public Works and Housing Jared Migwi said the programme is designed to improve the business environment by enabling traders to operate for longer hours while enhancing security, leading to better livelihoods and economic growth.

“The objective is to light up the county to support business, improve security and ultimately boost livelihoods and the local economy,” Migwi said.

Migwi added that the county is working closely with the Kenya Power and Lighting Company to support electricity connectivity and sustainability of the project.

“The Governor remains fully committed to uplifting the economic status of Kirinyaga residents. The lighting programme complements other flagship projects, including the ongoing construction of the Sagana Industrial Park,” he said.

Across the county, traders and operators say the impact is already being felt, with many reporting improved safety, increased customer flow and higher earnings.

He said traders in towns like Kagio, Wang’uru and Sagana are operating a 24 hour economy mainly due to the conducive brought about by the street lighting project.

Jennifer Waruguru, a trader at Ngurubani market, said she is pleased with the new lighting, noting that cases of theft which were prevalent before but have reduced due to improved security.

Eunice Kiragu echoed the sentiments, saying the improved lighting has given traders peace of mind and flexibility.

“I am able to leave my belongings without worry and still find them safe. We can now close at 10pm or even beyond, unlike before when we used to close by 7pm or earlier,” Kiragu said.

At Karima in Kariti Ward, Bodaboda Association Chairman Benson Karimi said the lights have significantly enhanced security and their operations, recalling that darkness previously exposed operators to frequent mugging.

“Before, there was a lot of mugging due to darkness and we could not stay late, closing by 7pm, but now we operate 24 hours and we are very grateful to our Governor Anne Waiguru for this initiative,” Karimi said.

In Kagio town, traders are also reporting improved business environment and increased customer confidence.

Nancy Njeri said the lighting up of the town have increased flow of late night customers, noting that she can now operate even at midnight without fear, as insecurity has significantly reduced.

“I can now operate even at midnight and thugs who used to roam around have completely disappeared,” she said.

Jecinta Muthoni, a banana seller, said the lighting has boosted both visibility and customer trust.

“I am now able to clearly see what I am selling, customers have more confidence in me, and they are many. This means more business and more money in my pocket,” she said.