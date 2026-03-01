Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate

A foreign national was arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate following a raid on an apartment allegedly being used as a hub for the storage and distribution of illegal drugs.

Police officers conducted the operation in the Sana Sana area after receiving intelligence reports. The suspect was found inside the apartment at the time of the raid.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, including 316 rolls and 105 sachets, each weighing approximately 1.5 grams.

In addition, several sachets containing a white powdery substance suspected to be a narcotic drug were found, pending forensic analysis to confirm its composition.

The officers also recovered 34 sachets of rolling papers, as well as foreign currency in different denominations believed to be the proceeds of the suspected illegal trade.

The suspect was taken into custody, and all recovered items were secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations and further legal action.

The National Police Service said it remains steadfast in its commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and all other forms of criminal activity.