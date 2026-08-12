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Party leaders pledge issue-based politics as they honour Raila’s legacy

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Leaders from 10 political parties have pledged to uphold the late Raila Odinga’s legacy of democracy, national unity and issue-based politics as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

The leaders made the commitment Tuesday during a visit to Mama Ida Odinga at her Nairobi home, where they paid tribute to the former opposition chief and called for a shift from ethnic politics and political hostility to issues affecting Kenyans.

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The delegation was led by National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli and Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) chairman Evans Misati.

Addressing the gathering, Muli said the time had come to celebrate Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s democratic journey.

“Baba died last year. The time for mourning is over. Today is for celebration,” he said.

The meeting brought together representatives of the United Democratic Party (UDP), United Progressive Alliance (UPA), United People’s Forum (UPF), Party of Peace and Order Kenya (PPOK), Kenya Patriotic Party (KPP), National Unity Party of Equality and Unity (NUPEU), Liberal Party of Kenya (LPK), Alliance for Real Change Kenya (ARCK), People’s Green Party (PGP) and the National Liberal Party (NLP).

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An emotional moment unfolded when Kenya Patriotic Party leader Dick Kamau recalled the role Mama Ida played during the second liberation struggle, describing her as the vital link between detained and exiled pro-democracy activists and Raila.

“You were the bridge that kept the struggle alive. That sacrifice must never be forgotten,” Kamau said.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, Misati said the leaders had resolved to champion politics focused on jobs, the cost of living, healthcare, education, agriculture and youth empowerment instead of ethnic divisions and political hostility.

“Kenyans deserve solutions, not insults. We reject tribal politics, incitement and violence as the country heads to the 2027 elections,” he said.

In a joint statement, the parties said Raila’s legacy would best be honoured by defending democracy, strengthening institutions and advancing constitutionalism rather than merely invoking his name during campaigns.

The leaders concluded the visit with prayers for the Odinga family and reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful, democratic competition in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

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