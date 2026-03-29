Safeguard peace to unlock Kenya’s economic potential, says Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the central role of peace as the backbone of Kenya’s economic transformation, warning that without stability, the country risks undermining its development gains.

Speaking at ACK Kanyagia Parish during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu on Palm Sunday, Mudavadi challenged Kenyans to reflect deeply on the place of peace in national progress, describing it as the ultimate enabler of prosperity, investment and social cohesion.

“What is the economic value of peace? The economic value of peace summarises everything else. Without peace, everything else is vanity,” he said.

He further emphasised that a stable environment is essential for businesses to thrive, for jobs to be created as well as for communities to prosper.

Mudavadi noted that countries that have sustained peace have been able to build strong institutions, attract foreign direct investment and deliver quality services to their citizens, adding that Kenya must safeguard its stability to remain competitive both regionally and globally.

He cautioned that divisions, particularly tribalism, remain a major threat to unity and economic progress, urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics and instead embrace a shared national identity anchored on mutual respect and inclusivity.

“If you get an accident and are taken to hospital and need urgent blood, you will not ask whether it comes from your tribesman. The whole issue of tribalism is useless,” he said, calling for a shift towards issue-based engagement and collective responsibility.

Mudavadi further pointed to ongoing global debates, including those around healthcare systems, noting that such challenges demonstrate the need for countries to work together in a stable and peaceful environment to deliver solutions that improve the wellbeing of citizens.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also conveyed condolences from President William Ruto to the people of Nyandarua following the death of the Ol Kalou MP after a period of illness, urging unity during the time of mourning.

Mudavadi said Nyandarua holds a special place in his political journey, recalling that during the 2013 presidential election he chose Jeremiah Kioni as his running mate, a decision that cemented his strong connection with the region.

He said the experience shaped his commitment to continue engaging with and working alongside the people of Nyandarua in advancing national unity and development.

“Nyandarua holds a special place in my political journey. In 2013, I chose Jeremiah Kioni as my running mate, a decision that deepened my bond with this region.”

“That experience continues to inspire my commitment to work alongside the people of Nyandarua in advancing unity, development and the shared prosperity of our nation,” said Mudavadi.

The event brought together Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano, Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua, former Governor Francis Kimemia, Principal Secretaries, CEOs and other leaders.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations marked 25 years of the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu, bringing together faithful and leaders in reflection on faith, unity and nation-building, with a strong call to safeguard peace as the foundation for Kenya’s future growth.