Clean Mobility: President Ruto to commission electric motorcycles

President William Ruto is scheduled to commission more electric motorcycles in Mombasa County on Friday, courtesy of a partnership between the government of Kenya and Spiro, an electric two-wheeler company.

The launch to be undertaken at the Mama Ngina Waterfront, according to the Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry, is aimed at revolutionizing the local transportation landscape through sustainable and innovative e-mobility solutions.

“As the Ministry in charge of Industrialization that advocates for clean energy and environmental stewardship as we industrialize, we believe that the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is an essential step towards reducing carbon emissions, enhancing urban air quality, and ensuring a greener future for generations to come,” said the Ministry in a statement

Done in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with Africa Smart Mobility Solutions Kenya Limited, the Ministry says the project highlights the imperative for private sector engagement in the realm of e-mobility.

“We firmly believe that the synergy between the public and private sectors is vital to drive widespread adoption of EVs and establish the necessary infrastructure, including charging networks and policy frameworks,” said a statement from MITI

Ahead of the launch, the electric motorbike company says it will educate and provide safety training to all Boda riders before bike deployment.

“With an almost similar price of energy, boda rider is enabled to travel double the distance with a brand new EV bike compared to fuel-powered bike,”