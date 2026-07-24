“Chai ya Saa Kumi” becomes Nairobi’s most-streamed song in June

Ywaya Tajiri’s “Chai ya Saa Kumi” has become Nairobi’s most-streamed song for June 2026 according to Spotify data.

The new report shows Ywaya Tajiri recorded a “6,151 per cent year-on-year growth among Nairobi listeners aged 18 to 24”, in a report that highlights how emerging artists are finding an audience with the young generation.

Released on February 23, 2026, “Chai ya Saa Kumi” is written and performed by Ywaya Tajiri and produced, mixed and mastered by Hendrick Sam, with Bobo providing backing vocals.

The four-minute Afro-pop single was released under Watendawili and has steadily built momentum since its debut.

However, its virality and popularity has been bolstered by short-form videos on TikTok using the song as background.

But Ywaya’s growth is not an isolated incident, according to the streamer.

“One of the most exciting things about Kenya’s music scene today is that growth is happening across the board. We’re seeing emerging artists build audiences at remarkable speed while established acts continue finding new listeners. That tells us discovery isn’t replacing legacy; it’s expanding it,” said Agnes Opondo, Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for East Africa at Spotify.

Some of the emerging artists who also saw year-on-year growth include:

OnlyMoh – 5,117%

Virusi Mbaya – 4,692%

Codey – 3,622%,

JayLo – 3,015%

Brandy Maina +205%

Maandy +201%

But the surge of new talent has not come at the expense of Kenya’s biggest names.

In the report, Spotify said: “Rather than signalling a changing of the guard, the data points to an audience that is expanding its listening across generations of artists, discovering new voices while continuing to embrace established favourites.”

Established stars such as Prince Indah and Nyashinski also found new audiences among the youth. According to the data, Prince Indah recorded 221% among 18–24 listeners, while Nyashinski grew 147%, Bridget Blue 140%, Kinoti 107% and Nikita Kering’ 96%.

Surprisingly, while the ensemble Sauti Sol is still on hiatus, the group remained the most-streamed Kenya-connected artist in Nairobi during June while still posting 30 per cent annual growth.

According to Spotify, the figures reflect an audience that is embracing both discoveries and established favourites.

The data comes as Spotify hosts its Greasy Tunes festival in Nairobi, a 12-day celebration of music, fashion, food, podcasts and community experiences.

The programme brings together breakthrough artists and household names, reflecting that young Kenyan fans are helping create space for both the country’s newest voices and its biggest stars.

“Greasy Tunes is designed to celebrate that full spectrum of talent by bringing together breakthrough artists, household names and the communities discovering them,” added Agnes Opondo.