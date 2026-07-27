Lesotho’s King Letsie III in Kenya to champion Zero Hunger in Africa

Lesotho’s King Letsie III is in Nairobi for a five-day official visit to Kenya at the invitation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

King Letsie III, who serves as the IFRC’s Food Security Champion, is scheduled to hold talks with President William Ruto before embarking on field visits to drought-affected areas organised by the IFRC and the Kenya Red Cross.

According to IFRC, the visit is aimed at advancing collective action towards achieving Zero Hunger in Africa, strengthening strategic partnerships, and mobilising investments to end food insecurity and build resilient communities across the continent.

The Lesotho monarch will conclude his visit on Wednesday with a high-level meeting bringing together stakeholders, development partners, donors, and members of the diplomatic community.

King Letsie III is accompanied by Lesotho’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Nutrition, Selibe Mochoboroane; Lesotho’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ntsiuoa Sekete; and other senior government officials.