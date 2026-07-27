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Prof John Okumu appointed Kenyatta University VC

Prof. Okumu succeeds Prof. Paul Wainaina and becomes the seventh Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Kenyatta University Council has appointed Prof. John Okumu as the University’s substantive Vice-Chancellor, effective July 27, 2026.

Prof. Okumu succeeds Prof. Paul Wainaina, becoming the seventh Vice-Chancellor in the institution’s history and ushering in a new chapter in the leadership of one of Kenya’s premier universities.

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The appointment was announced on Monday by the Chairperson of the University Council, Prof. Clara Momanyi, during a ceremony at the University’s Main Campus. Prof. Momanyi officially presented Prof. Okumu with his appointment letter in the presence of members of the University Council and the University’s Management Board.

Speaking after receiving his appointment, Prof. Okumu thanked the University Council for its confidence in him and pledged to provide visionary, inclusive, and transformative leadership while advancing academic excellence.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the University Council has placed in me. I am committed to leading with
humility, integrity, and openness as we work together to strengthen Kenyatta University’s position as Kenya’s premier
university and a globally competitive institution,” said Prof. Okumu.

He assumes office at a time when Kenyatta University is consolidating its position as a leading centre of academic excellence, research, innovation, and societal impact. His appointment reflects the institution’s commitment to strong leadership, sound governance, and continuous transformation in pursuit of its strategic goals.

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The Kenyatta University community has welcomed Prof. Okumu’s appointment and expressed optimism that his leadership will guide the institution into its next phase of growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

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