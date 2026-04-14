‘Lion King Junior: The Musical’ set for June

The enduring tale of The Lion King will take to the stage from June 11th to 14th at the Jain Bhavan Auditorium under the umbrella of the KitFest Trust. The show is called ‘Lion King Junior: The Musical’.

Directed by Michael M. Jones, the story presents a condensed, musical and theatre-friendly version to “celebrate the Circle of Life in this timeless story of courage, friendship, and destiny”.

Featuring beloved characters Simba, Rafiki, and Nala, the show promises a colourful blend of music, puppetry, and storytelling drawn from the Broadway and animated classic.

KitFest have called the show a “journey of music, magic, and wonder”, urging theatre lovers to buy their tickets early.

The story, retold since the 1994 movie became a hit, follows Simba’s journey from a carefree cub to a king who must confront loss, guilt, and responsibility.

The narrative, rooted in themes of growth and identity, mirrors the tale of “a young prince [who] loses and then reclaims his kingdom”. The enduring appeal of ‘The Lion King’ lies in its universal themes and storytelling simplicity. Often likened to a folk tale, the story explores responsibility, family, and the balance of life, concepts that remain relevant across cultures and generations.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale for the June shows.