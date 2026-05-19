Culture

Affordable Art show to open on Friday

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Nairobi National Museums is set to host the Affordable Art show from May 22 to 24, showcasing the work of over 400 artists.

Speaking about the show, organisers said: “There will be about 800 works on display from first-time exhibitors to established artists who have exhibited internationally.”

The event will begin with an opening night ceremony with tickets selling at KSh. 700 with musician Shari Afrika expected to perform during the evening event.

“This is a juried show, with prices set during a discussion between the artist and the jury, which includes the Curator of Art at the National Museums,” a statement by the organisers seen by KBC Digital said.

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Ticket prices for the weekend shows will go for KSh. 100.

“A percentage of the sale price of each artwork goes to the Kenya Museum Society to fund projects at the Museums of Kenya.”

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Artist Samuel Muriithi will be the poster artist for this year’s event, whose work is inspired by his personal life and his childhood. However, his work is also known to offer social-political commentary on Kenyan society.

Speaking about his work, Muriithi said he aims to “stimulate conversation”, believing that “what’s around us mirrors the society we are in.”

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