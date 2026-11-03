Liquid C2 launches Google Cloud in Kenya to expand opportunities for Cloudmania’s technology partners 

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader, has announced a strategic partnership between its Cloudmania business and Google Cloud in Kenya.

The partnership gives local resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators direct access to Google Cloud solutions, training and skills development opportunities and routes to market.

For Kenyan businesses, the partnership means a wider range of cloud services and greater access to local expertise, helping them adopt new technologies faster and align cloud investment with their business needs.

It can also give businesses greater flexibility to manage cloud costs by choosing the consumption models that best fit their requirements.

The country’s digital transformation is increasingly raising demand for local cloud expertise, while small and medium-sized businesses are weighing multi-cloud approaches for resilience, flexibility and cost control.

“Kenyan businesses want to adopt cloud with partners they know and trust. Google Cloud brings new opportunities for our channel ecosystem in Kenya, while strengthening Cloudmania’s ability to support those partners as their customers’ technology needs evolve,” said Neeraj Pradhan, CEO, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya.

“Technology partners are central to helping businesses make the most of cloud and AI. By adding Google Cloud to our portfolio in Kenya, we are giving partners more choice, while supporting them with the skills and capabilities they need to create value for their customers. This reaffirms our commitment to empowering businesses across Africa,” added Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer, Liquid C2.

The partnership creates opportunities for technology companies to develop new, recurring revenue streams through cloud consumption while incorporating Google Cloud into existing customer strategies. Cloudmania’s marketplace also lets users access and self-provision solutions, simplifying the path from selecting a solution to delivering it to customers.

The Google Cloud partnership adds to Liquid C2’s multi-cloud ecosystem and supports its regional growth strategy of scaling cloud, AI and cybersecurity infrastructure across Africa through partnerships with global cloud providers.

This is further complemented by the Cassava Technologies ecosystem that provides access to a continent-wide fibre and data centre footprint and local distribution of AI solutions.