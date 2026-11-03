Five arrested as police seize 1,300 litres of Kangara in Soweto, Nairobi

Five individuals have been arrested in Soweto, Nairobi Region, following a police operation targeting illicit alcohol production. The operation resulted in the seizure and destruction of 1,300 litres of Kangara and associated brewing equipment.

The National Police Service stated that the operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency crackdown on the production and distribution of illicit alcohol. The suspects are currently in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the dangers of illicit alcohol in Kiserian, Kajiado County, following the suspected deaths of two young men who worked at the Keekonyokie slaughterhouse.

It is believed the two men died after consuming illicit alcohol, which prompted protests from their colleagues. The workers are demanding urgent government intervention to curb the sale and distribution of illegal brews.

They are also calling for accountability from government officials responsible for issuing liquor licences, alleging that some facilitate the illegal alcohol trade despite its detrimental effects on the community.

They also want the National Police Service to address alleged cases of corruption and take firm, decisive action against those involved in the sale of illicit alcohol.