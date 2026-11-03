County News

Five arrested as police seize 1,300 litres of Kangara in Soweto, Nairobi

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Five individuals have been arrested in Soweto, Nairobi Region, following a police operation targeting illicit alcohol production. The operation resulted in the seizure and destruction of 1,300 litres of Kangara and associated brewing equipment.

The National Police Service stated that the operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency crackdown on the production and distribution of illicit alcohol. The suspects are currently in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the dangers of illicit alcohol in Kiserian, Kajiado County, following the suspected deaths of two young men who worked at the Keekonyokie slaughterhouse.

It is believed the two men died after consuming illicit alcohol, which prompted protests from their colleagues. The workers are demanding urgent government intervention to curb the sale and distribution of illegal brews.

They are also calling for accountability from government officials responsible for issuing liquor licences, alleging that some facilitate the illegal alcohol trade despite its detrimental effects on the community.

They also want the National Police Service to address alleged cases of corruption and take firm, decisive action against those involved in the sale of illicit alcohol.

Payments for Affordable Housing Program migrated to Paybill number 222222
Kenya reports temporary disruption in Rotavirus vaccine supply
New Githurai market gets 12 public Wi-Fi access points
All aboard – Kenyan Marines getting into Ship-shape
Experts gather in Kenya to help improve disaster resilience
Gov’t disburses Ksh1.7B to vulnerable households under Inua Jamii programme
Nyamira: Four family members die in arson attack
Meru: KFS sign Forest Management Agreement plan with CFAs
Kenya, Sweden to strengthen bilateral defence relations
Share This Article
Previous Article Marsabit receives Ksh16.2M medical supplies
Next Article Maize production gains 1M tons as croplands expand by 126%
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government discharges five Ebola patients as 46 contacts exit quarantine
Local News NEWS
Waiguru says Kirinyaga economy grows 66pc as county GDP hits Ksh190.79B
County News NEWS
Liquid C2 launches Google Cloud in Kenya to expand opportunities for Cloudmania’s technology partners 
More
PSC Chairperson asks state agencies to comply with HR instruments
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

PSVs keep off roads

County News

11 suspects nabbed in crackdown on illegal immigration in Kitale

AfricaCounty News

UN leader urges global institutions to treat Africa as a partner in rebuilding trust in multilateralism

County News

Starehe Boys Centre launches Ksh65M fundraising drive to support needy students

Show More