Leaders call for forgiveness, unity at National Prayer Breakfast

Leaders from across the country have gathered for the 23rd Annual National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

President William Ruto is among the leaders attending this year’s event which is being held under the theme ‘Forgiveness and Reconciliation’.

In his remarks, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi underscored the need for true forgiveness and reconciliation calling on leaders to commit to healing divisions, restoring trust, and rebuilding the moral foundation of the nation.

“Time has come for true forgiveness and reconciliation. Let us be leaders committed to healing divisions, restoring trust, and rebuilding the moral foundation of our nation. Let us be leaders who will be remembered for what we built, not what we destroyed,” Kingi said.

Further, Kingi urged leaders to exercise wisdom, restraint and maturity as the country approaches next general election, warning against division, polarisation and identity based mobilisation.

“As we gradually approach the next general election, this period demands wisdom, restraint, maturity from all of us. We must guard carefully against division, polarization and identity-based mobilization,” The Speaker said.