PSC Chairperson asks state agencies to comply with HR instruments

Heads of State agencies have been urged to ensure strict compliance with laws, policies and guidelines governing human resource management and disciplinary control.

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Francis Meja, expressed concern over the increasing number of disciplinary appeals reaching the Commission for consideration, illustrating non-compliance with the requisite instruments.

“When technical officers and Boards or Councils exercise due diligence on disciplinary matters, fewer appeals and court cases follow. It is also a win-win scenario for the government and individual officers,” said Meja.

He was speaking on Monday at Kenya School of Government in Mombasa during the opening session of the Capacity Building Workshop for state corporations and public universities on Human resource matters arising from disciplinary control.

The workshop hosted by the Commission brought together chairpersons and chief executive officers of state corporations and council members and vice chancellors of public universities.

Meja emphasized that non-compliance following successful appeals exposes institutions to avoidable financial costs and personal liability for responsible officers whenever the matters are escalated to courts of law, adding that unfair or poorly handled disciplinary processes erode trust, demotivate staff and lower the quality of services delivered to Kenyans.

Also present were commissioners Joan Machayo and Boya Molu, Commission Secretary/CEO Paul Famba, and Deputy Commission Secretary in charge of legal services Jacqueline Manani.