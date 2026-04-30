Regional countries to set up satellite communication to rival Starlink

Four east African countries are set to commence the development of an independent satellite communication network to increase internet access in remote regions.

This follows the endorsement a feasibility study to develop a Regional Member-State-Owned Communication Satellite by information, communication and technology ministers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The project is expected to cut reliance on foreign satellite internet communication providers such as Starlink owned by billionaire Elon Musk and increase regional internet access.

“This is not merely a technical project. It is a strategic regional asset aligned with our collective agenda for digital transformation, economic growth, and inclusive development,” said Beatrice Askul, East African Community (Eac), the ASALs and Regional Development during the Northern Corridor Infrastructure Project Ministerial Meeting.

Starlink which recently entered in some regional markets has witnessed rapid subscription growth as consumers seek affordable and reliable internet connection.

In Kenya for instance, Starlink has catalyzed the growth of satellite internet connection as subscriptions have grown to 22,513 according to official data.

The feasibility which will take between 12-18 months will guide the establishment of regional owned satellite approved by the 14th NCIP Heads of State Summit.

The study is expected to be financed through equal contributions from the four countries’ Universal Service Funds.

“Space-based infrastructure demands significant investment, long development cycles, and sustained technical capacity. These are realities that make regional cooperation not only beneficial, but indispensable,” noted Paula Ingabire, Rwanda Minister of ICT and Innovation.

The regional satellite communication project is further backed to help to strengthen broadcasting systems, improve the resilience of the communication infrastructure and support sectors such as education, health, security, and e-government

“For instance when you look at L. Victoria which we share, there is a fishing community and economic activities over the lake. It may not be easy to extend the physical fibre to all these islands in the lake but with satellite which beams everywhere then you are able to get connectivity,” said Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

The Regional Member-State-Owned Communication Satellite is tipped to accelerate intern penetration for member states currently averaging 50pc and boost Africa’s global satellite capacity which sits at less than 1pc.