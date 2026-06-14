Lorot, Nyirarukundo win Loops Safari Gravel Series leg in Naivasha

Uganda’s Lawrence Lorot and Claudette Nyirarukundo of Rwanda emerged as the champions of the Women’s and Men’s 100KM races respectively after dramatic photo-finish conclusions to the second leg of the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series held at Hell’s Gate National Park.

The event drew 956 cyclists from across the world, a record number for a leg since the inception of the Series in 2024.

Photo finishes in the 100KM elite races produced edge-of-seat drama for spectators and riders alike. 21-year-old Lorot powered to victory in 3:29:04, with Stanley Ngugi a hair’s breadth behind at 3:29:05. Ivan Kipruto rounded out the top three with a time of 3:29:22.

Lorot reflected on his narrow victory: “It was a brutal pace and you could feel the tension every kilometer. In the last few hundred meters I just gave everything I had. Those one-second margins are what make racing special you can train for months and still have to trust your instincts in the sprint. I am so happy to come here and win today. I have been racing more on the road and I am just getting into gravel. I look forward to more wins on the gravel.”

In the women’s 100KM, Nyirarukundo crossed the line in the Women’s 100KM in 4:16:52, narrowly defeating Sarah Diekmeyer by one second (4:16:53). Theresa Rindler completed the women’s podium in 4:27:23.

“The race was everything I hoped for and more. It was fast, tactical, and unpredictable,” said Nyirarukundo. “We rode as a tight group for most of the day and it came down to pure determination at the finish. I was second last year here and I am happy to step into the podium as the winner this time around.”

Beyond the elite 100KM races, the event showcased depth across categories. In the 60KM men’s field, Michael Matindi took the win in 2:16:18, followed closely by Ravan Ngugi (2:16:19) and Kelvin Kamore (2:32:44). The 60KM women were led by Jacinta Wanjiru in 3:01:24, with Marit Luijckx in second (3:18:11) and Faith Kangichu third (3:42:21).

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, stated: “Today’s turnout of 956 riders and the caliber of competition demonstrate that LOOP Safari Gravel has matured into a marquee event on the continent, being one of the only four UCI Gravel World Series Qualifiers in Africa. Our goal has always been to build an inclusive, challenging platform that elevates gravel cycling in Africa and today we witnessed that vision in full. We thank the athletes, volunteers, partners and Hell’s Gate National Park for making this edition unforgettable.”

Up next on the Series calendar is the Vipingo Ridge edition in August.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the Amani Project, an initiative focused on developing and supporting athletic talent across the region, with support from LOOP DFS as the title sponsor.