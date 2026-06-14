CyclingSports

Lorot, Nyirarukundo win Loops Safari Gravel Series leg in Naivasha

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
4 Min Read

Uganda’s Lawrence Lorot and Claudette Nyirarukundo of Rwanda emerged as the champions of the Women’s and Men’s 100KM races respectively after dramatic photo-finish conclusions to the second leg of the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series held at Hell’s Gate National Park.

The event drew 956 cyclists from across the world, a record number for a leg since the inception of the Series in 2024.

Photo finishes in the 100KM elite races produced edge-of-seat drama for spectators and riders alike. 21-year-old Lorot powered to victory in 3:29:04, with Stanley Ngugi a hair’s breadth behind at 3:29:05. Ivan Kipruto rounded out the top three with a time of 3:29:22.

Lorot reflected on his narrow victory: “It was a brutal pace and you could feel the tension every kilometer. In the last few hundred meters I just gave everything I had. Those one-second margins are what make racing special you can train for months and still have to trust your instincts in the sprint. I am so happy to come here and win today. I have been racing more on the road and I am just getting into gravel. I look forward to more wins on the gravel.”

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

In the women’s  100KM, Nyirarukundo crossed the line in the Women’s 100KM in 4:16:52, narrowly defeating Sarah Diekmeyer by one second (4:16:53). Theresa Rindler completed the women’s podium in 4:27:23.

CAF increases Kasarani tickets allocation to 38,400 for Kenya vs Madagascar Match
All set for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally rev off tomorrow in Naivasha
KSF Kiambu intensifies plans to rebrand in line with World Aquatics regulations
Seven through to Quarters as ‘Hit-Squad’ plot Africa conquest in Cameroon

“The race was everything I hoped for and more. It was fast, tactical, and unpredictable,” said Nyirarukundo. “We rode as a tight group for most of the day and it came down to pure determination at the finish. I was second last year here and I am happy to step into the podium as the winner this time around.”

Beyond the elite 100KM races, the event showcased depth across categories. In the 60KM men’s field, Michael Matindi took the win in 2:16:18, followed closely by Ravan Ngugi (2:16:19) and Kelvin Kamore (2:32:44). The 60KM women were led by Jacinta Wanjiru in 3:01:24, with Marit Luijckx in second (3:18:11) and Faith Kangichu third (3:42:21).

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, stated: “Today’s turnout of 956 riders and the caliber of competition demonstrate that LOOP Safari Gravel has matured into a marquee event on the continent, being one of the only four UCI Gravel World Series Qualifiers in Africa. Our goal has always been to build an inclusive, challenging platform that elevates gravel cycling in Africa and today we witnessed that vision in full. We thank the athletes, volunteers, partners and Hell’s Gate National Park for making this edition unforgettable.”

Up next on the Series calendar is the Vipingo Ridge edition in August.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the Amani Project, an initiative focused on developing and supporting athletic talent across the region, with support from LOOP DFS as the title sponsor.

Elfyn Evans takes Safari Rally lead
Cameroon,Namibia complete list of qualified nations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Githinji crowned champion for Queens Pool Tourney
Bibiani Gold Stars clinch first-ever Ghana Premier League title
Royal battle at Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, Kenyans against the World
Share This Article
Previous Article Clinical Tusker edge out Kenya Police to lift MozzartBet Cup
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Clinical Tusker edge out Kenya Police to lift MozzartBet Cup
Football Sports
Junior Starlets target Somali’s scalp in CECAFA U17 Championship
Football Sports
Ruto confirms permanent jobs for over 7,000 county medics
Local News
Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap, projection shows
International News

You May also Like

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.
Football

De la Fuente says ‘unaware’ of forced kiss scandal backlash

FootballSports

Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo replaces Steve Cooper as manager

Sports

Kenya to wait a little longer for first Bangabandhu title after losing to Nepal in semis

Paris Olympics 2024Sports

Africa yet to win Gold after 5 days of the Paris Olympics

Show More