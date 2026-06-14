Clinical Tusker edge out Kenya Police to lift MozzartBet Cup

Tusker Fc were crowned winners of the 2026 Football Kenya Federation MozzartBet Cup after defeating Police Fc 2-1 during the entertaining final played at Kwale County Stadium,Kwale.

Tusker Fc went ahead after 23 minutes through Ian Simiyu’s rasping shot struck from the edge of the 18 yard box.

Police winners of the cup in 2024 levelled the matters through a well taken free kick by left back Aboud Omar three minutes later.

Ian Simiyu grabbed his second goal of the match to hand Tusker a 2-1 half time lead.

Despite Police coming back in the second period rejuvenated their attempts to find an equalizer were unfruitful as Tusker held on to clinch their fifth MozzartBet Cup and a first one since 2016.

Following the win Tusker were awarded Ksh.3 Million and will represent the country in CAF Confederations Cup next season while Police Fc received Ksh.2Million for finishing second.