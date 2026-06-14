FootballSports

Clinical Tusker edge out Kenya Police to lift MozzartBet Cup

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Tusker Fc were crowned winners of the 2026 Football Kenya Federation MozzartBet Cup after defeating Police Fc 2-1  during the entertaining final played at Kwale County Stadium,Kwale.

Tusker Fc went ahead  after 23 minutes through  Ian Simiyu’s rasping shot struck from the edge of the 18 yard box.

Police winners of the cup in 2024 levelled the matters through a well taken free kick by left back Aboud Omar three minutes later.

Ian Simiyu grabbed his second goal of the match to hand Tusker a 2-1 half time lead.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Despite Police coming back in the second period rejuvenated their attempts to find an equalizer were unfruitful as Tusker held on to clinch their fifth MozzartBet Cup and a first one since 2016.

Following the win Tusker were  awarded Ksh.3 Million and will represent the country in CAF Confederations Cup next season while Police Fc received Ksh.2Million for finishing second.

Cricket: Kenya beats Nigeria in bilateral series
Wazito Fc crowned Kotulo Peace Tournament Champions
Kanana Muthomi wins kids golf tourney at Windsor
Wanyonyi and Chebet crowned SOYA’s finest again!

 

KCB pumps Ksh 8 million for National Athletics Championships and trials
F1: Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix 
NSL:Migori Youth clinch 2025/26 Championship
French journalist Romain Molina’s exposé on AFCON 2025 reveals external interference
Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic to become new Spurs manager
Share This Article
Previous Article Junior Starlets target Somali’s scalp in CECAFA U17 Championship
Next Article Lorot, Nyirarukundo win Loops Safari Gravel Series leg in Naivasha
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Lorot, Nyirarukundo win Loops Safari Gravel Series leg in Naivasha
Cycling Sports
Junior Starlets target Somali’s scalp in CECAFA U17 Championship
Football Sports
Ruto confirms permanent jobs for over 7,000 county medics
Local News
Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap, projection shows
International News

You May also Like

GolfSports

Nyanza’s Riaroh and Team clinch KCB Golf Series at Karen Country Club

AthleticsSports

Nike partners with Rescue.co to provide emergency medical services for Kenyan athletes

Sports

Scrabble: Kenya picks its best ahead of World Youth Games

AthleticsSports

Moraa and Jepng’etich win gold and silver in Peru

Show More