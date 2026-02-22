County NewsNEWS

Luhya elders want NCIC to take action against rogue political leaders

Joseph Mwanjala
By Joseph Mwanjala
1 Min Read

A group of Luhya leaders in Trans Nzoia County have called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against rogue political leaders who have spread tribal and hate speech across the country.

The elders from the region also called action against leaders causing chaos and violence in political meetings using youths and criminal gangs.

Speaking in Kitale, the elders warned that the ongoing trend is dangerous for the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Led by the Chairman Christopher Makokha, the elders called on NCIC to bar leaders from holding tribal and inciteful political rallies.

The elders expressed concern over political turmoil in Trans Nzoia that is being propagated by a section of leaders in the County causing division among local communities.

