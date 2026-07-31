Machakos youth to benefit from new technology-driven employment partnership

Kenyan entrepreneur Eric Muli has partnered with recruitment platform Joby to expand access to sustainable employment opportunities for young people in Machakos through a technology-driven platform that connects verified job seekers with employers.

The collaboration seeks to address persistent barriers to youth employment by streamlining the recruitment process, improving access to verified job opportunities and strengthening linkages between employers and skilled young people. By leveraging technology, the initiative aims to create a more efficient, transparent and accessible recruitment ecosystem that benefits both job seekers and businesses.

Speaking during the launch, Eric Muli said unlocking Kenya’s economic potential depends on creating practical solutions that connect skilled young people with meaningful employment opportunities.

“Technology can transform how people access opportunity. Through our partnership with Joby, we are simplifying recruitment, connecting employers with skilled talent and ensuring young people build sustainable careers. When we invest in solutions that bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, we strengthen our communities and unlock economic growth,” he said.

The initiative aligns with the priorities outlined in the Machakos County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2023–2027, which calls for innovative, market-driven solutions that strengthen the link between employers and job seekers. According to the CIDP, lack of economic activity remains the leading driver of poverty, accounting for 74.4 per cent among working-age adults and 36.7 per cent among young people.

Witnessing the launch ceremony, Joram Theuri Founder Joby, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building an inclusive employment ecosystem that empowers young people while supporting business growth.

“Our vision is to build the most trusted recruitment ecosystem where talent and opportunity meet without barriers. At Joby, credibility, transparency and long-term partnerships are the foundation of everything we do. Through this collaboration,we are giving employers greater confidence in the talent they hire while enabling young people to access meaningful employment and contribute to Kenya’s economic growth,” said

Joby provides verified job opportunities across the creative, hospitality, media and technology sectors, giving job seekers access to genuine vacancies from trusted employers. The platform is free for job seekers, removing financial barriers to employment while making it easier for employers to identify and recruit qualified talent.

As part of the partnership, the platform will publish verified employment opportunities every month while continuing to expand its network of employers.