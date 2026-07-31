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DPP charges nine over alleged Ksh. 120M Nakuru County procurement irregularities

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions Friday charged nine individuals, seven of whom are employees of the County Government of Nakuru, with 19 counts arising from alleged conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, procurement-related offences and corrupt and fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings.

According to the DPP, the charges relate to alleged irregular procurement and payment of approximately Ksh. 120 million in tenders awarded by the County Government of Nakuru to the three companies.

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The accused persons are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the County Government of Nakuru; Daniel Wainaina, Director for Medical Services; Kennedy Mungai, Chief Officer for Environment, Energy, Climate Change and Natural Resources; Timothy Kiogora Murithi, Director of Health; Josphat Kimemia, Chief Officer for Youth, Sports, Gender, Social Services and Inclusivity; Peter Gitau Thabanja, City Manager; Solomon Sirma, Chief Officer for Health; Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi.

The nine individuals are charged alongside three companies, namely Denken Building and Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investment Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to all 19 counts and were subsequently released on bond and bail.

The first, second and third accused persons were each granted a bond of Ksh 1 million with one surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of KSh 200,000. They were also directed to surrender their passports and report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices every fortnight.

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The fourth to ninth accused persons were released on a bond of Ksh 500,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Ksh 200,000.

The matter will come up for pre-trial directions on 19th September 2026.

 

 

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