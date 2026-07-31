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Court halts construction of State Lodge inside Imenti Forest

Bruno Mutunga
By Bruno Mutunga
3 Min Read

The Environment and Land Court in Meru has extended conservatory orders halting all activities related to the proposed construction of an airstrip, state lodge, and golf course inside the Imenti Forest until all petitions challenging the projects are fully heard and determined.

In a ruling delivered at the Meru Law Courts, Environment and Land Court Judge, Justice Oguttu Mboya directed that the conservatory orders remain in force to preserve the status of the forest and prevent any further development that could alter the area before the court reaches a final determination.

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The court further ordered that the petitions proceed through viva voce hearing, where witnesses will testify orally before the court.

The hearing has been scheduled for 28th and 29th September 2026. Justice Mboya also directed that all related petitions touching on the proposed developments within the Imenti Forest be consolidated and heard as one matter to ensure consistency and avoid conflicting decisions.

In extending the conservatory orders, the Judge noted that visual evidence presented before the court indicated that some activities had already commenced within the forest. He observed that allowing the works to continue while the case is still pending could render the petitions nugatory should the applicants eventually succeed, as any environmental damage or completed developments may be difficult or impossible to reverse.

The petitioners argue that the proposed projects pose a significant threat to the ecological integrity of the Imenti Forest.

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They cite international environmental conventions and constitutional provisions protecting forests, biodiversity, and natural resources, maintaining that the developments could lead to destruction of wildlife habitats, degradation of a critical water catchment area, and irreversible environmental damage.

The applicants further contend that Imenti Forest plays a vital role in conserving biodiversity, regulating the local climate, and supplying water to thousands of residents and surrounding ecosystems.

They insist that any large-scale development within the protected forest should only proceed after full compliance with environmental laws and public participation requirements.

The case has attracted significant public interest, with environmental conservation groups, residents, and other stakeholders closely following the proceedings, saying the court’s final decision is expected to have far-reaching implications on environmental conservation and the management of protected forests across the country.

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