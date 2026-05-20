Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau support Morocco’s territorial integrity

Madagascar is committed to the principle of the territorial integrity of UN Member States and has expressed its support for the respect of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco and its territorial integrity.

This position was expressed in a joint communiqué issued following talks on Tuesday in Rabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar, Alice N’Diaye.

In this joint communiqué, the Republic of Madagascar also reiterated its position of support for the exclusive role of the United Nations, as well as the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy for the settlement of the dispute over the Sahara.

In this spirit, the Republic of Madagascar welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2797 by the United Nations Security Council, affirming that a “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could be one of the most feasible solutions.”

The Republic of Madagascar also expressed its support for the Autonomy Initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which falls within the continuation of the growing international consensus around this initiative, generated by the momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Similarly, Guinea-Bissau reaffirmed its firm and constant position on Morocco’s sovereignty over of the Sahara.

This stance was expressed by Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, João Bernardo Vieira, during a press briefing following talks in Rabat with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

João Bernardo Vieira restated his country’s unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over all its territory, including the Sahara region. He also reaffirmed support for the Moroccan autonomy Initiative, considering it the only credible and realistic solution to this regional dispute.

The Bissau-Guinean top diplomat noted with great satisfaction and welcomed the UN Security Council’s historic adoption of Resolution 2797 on October 31, 2025, which enshrines the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, as the only serious, credible, and lasting basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.