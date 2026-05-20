Kazakhstan awards Ruto top Order of Dostyk, First Degree

President William Ruto has been awarded Kazakhstan’s prestigious Order of Dostyk, First Degree, by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his historic State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

The honour, one of Kazakhstan’s highest state awards, is bestowed on leaders who embody strategic partnerships and exceptional international cooperation.

The honour, one of Kazakhstan’s highest state awards, is conferred on leaders who symbolise strategic partnerships and exceptional international collaboration.

Speaking during the conferment ceremony in Astana, Ruto described the award as a symbol of the growing ties between the two countries.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Order of Dostyk, First Degree, one of the highest distinctions of your great nation. This award is not only a personal recognition but a luminous symbol of the enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan. It reflects our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and the enrichment of cultures across continents,” Ruto said.

“As I wear this star and sash, I do so with reverence for the values they embody: unity, respect, and solidarity. I accept this honour on behalf of the people of Kenya, who stand with the people of Kazakhstan in the pursuit of harmony and prosperity”, he added.

During bilateral talks, the two leaders agreed to deepen trade and investment ties, positioning Kenya and Kazakhstan as strategic gateways to Africa and Central Asia, respectively. They also explored opportunities to expand markets for Kenyan tea and other agricultural exports.

The visit further yielded several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including trade to expand market access and boost bilateral commerce; transport to improve cargo and logistics connectivity.

Others are mining to create jobs through investment and value addition; space technology to support agriculture and enhance climate, and disaster monitoring through satellite technology.

Additional agreements were also signed in ICT, tourism, investment promotion, financial services and commerce.