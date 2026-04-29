Mali sets strategic directions after coordinated attacks

Assimi Goita, Mali’s transitional president, on Wednesday chaired a session of the Superior Council of National Defense to assess the security situation across the country following the coordinated attacks launched on April 25.

According to a statement posted by the Malian presidency on its official Facebook page, Minister of Security and Civil Protection Daoud Aly Mohammedine told the press that the April 25 attacks, which targeted several localities, had been carefully planned by armed terrorist groups with clearly defined strategic objectives.

He said the attackers suffered heavy human and material losses before being forced to retreat, thanks to the responsiveness, determination, and professionalism of the defense and security forces.

Mohammedine also expressed condolences to the victims of the April 25 events and paid tribute to the late Minister of State and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Sadio Camara.

According to the statement, the defense council conducted an in-depth review of the security situation, after which Goita, also the supreme commander of the armed forces, issued 16 strategic directions aimed at further strengthening the country’s defense and security apparatus.

Mohammedine said the situation remained under control nationwide and praised the patriotic mobilization of the population, particularly its contribution through operational intelligence.

He also urged the public to remain calm, vigilant, and united, as well as to rely exclusively on official communication channels in the face of disinformation circulating on social media.