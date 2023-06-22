Naivasha accommodation charges hiked ahead of WRC Safari Rally

The renowned Airbnb, which had been going for ksh 6,000, are now charging ksh 10,000 a night.

The majority of hotels in Naivasha towns have increased their rates by almost twofold as visitors pour into the area to watch the 2023 WRC Safari rally, which is scheduled to officially begin on June 22 at Uhuru Park.

In a spot check by KBC Digital, some hotels that had been charging Ksh 1,500 per night had raised their rates to Ksh 2,500, while others were charging Ksh 4,000, up from Ksh 2,000 per night.

The renowned Airbnb, which had been going for ksh 6,000, are now charging ksh 10,000 a night.

When the WRC Safari Rally drivers move to Naivasha and its surrounding areas on Friday, some restaurant owners predict that prices will increase even more.