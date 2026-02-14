Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country: Naomi Korir claims victory in 2 km

African silver medallist Naomi Korir stormed to victory in the 2km loop at the 5th edition of the Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country held on Saturday at the Lobo Village in Kapseret, Eldoret City.

The 27-year-old crossed the finish line in 6 minutes 42 seconds, 3 seconds ahead of Juddy Kemunto, who finished 2nd, while Mercy Kosgei completed the podium positions in a time of 6:54.

Speaking after the race, Korir said she used the race to prepare for her track season; “The race was not easy. This is my first race of the season, and I endured a lot of obstacles, but I thank God for having come out victorious. I had to work on a lot of things to make this a reality. I had gone under the radar for a moment, but I’m back to prepare for the track season.” Said Korir

2019 World Champion in 800m Halima Nakaayi from Uganda was the best-placed foreign athlete in position 11, behind 10 Kenyans.