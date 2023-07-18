Man charged with trafficking endangered pangolin species

A middle-aged man has been arraigned at a Kabarnet Court and charged with trafficking of endangered pangolin species.

Nicodemus Lagat appeared before Principal Magistrate Caroline Ateya Monday for dealing with wildlife species of a specified critically endangered species, without a permit or any other lawful exemption contrary to section 92(3) of the Wildlife and conservation act 2013.

The court heard that on July 14, 2023, at Kabarnet Township, Baringo County, Lagat was found dealing in a 60cm long pangolin, without a permit from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

He was also accused of being in possession of live wildlife species of a specified critically endangered species, without a permit or other lawful exemption contrary to section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013.

When the two counts were read to him, the accused pleaded not guilty claiming it was a false allegation levelled against him.

The court heard that the suspect was arrested after undercover wildlife officers, posed as buyers for the endangered species, believed to have been poached from the Barwessa ward in Baringo North.

The Principal Magistrate in her ruling granted the accused a personal bond of Ksh 250,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or in default be remanded at the Eldoret GK prison.

Ateya further directed that the case be mentioned on August 11, with a hearing on August 28.