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Manhunt launched for 5 suspects who escaped from Limuru police cells

The suspects reportedly escaped at around 11 pm after overpowering the night-shift report officer and the cell sentry

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Five suspects facing robbery with violence charges have escaped from police custody at Limuru Police Station in Kiambu County.

The suspects reportedly escaped at around 11 pm after overpowering the night-shift report officer and the cell sentry, who had opened the male cells to transfer 10 detainees to an inner room.

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According to a police report, the officers raised the alarm, prompting Police Constable Amos Ngene, who was on crime standby duty, to respond. However, he was also attacked by the fleeing suspects.

“When they opened the cells metal grill door they were attacked by the suspects who overpowered them and ran out of the cells. They shouted for help and No. 78732 Pc Amos Ngene a crime standby for the day responded and he was attacked by fleeing suspects”, according to an Occurrence Book (OB) report.

The escapees had been remanded by the Limuru Chief Magistrate’s Court through a miscellaneous application.

They have been identified as Moses Waswa, Simon Eshiwani, Daniel Ndichu Njoroge, Dedan Kariuki and Edward Muriithi Kariuki.

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Following the escape, a search operation was launched by a team led by the Sub-County Police Commander, Mary Njoki, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) to track down and rearrest the suspects.

Police said a more detailed report would follow.

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