Manzil Towers Collapse: Public officials, developers face manslaughter charges

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved criminal charges against a number of public officials, developers, and professionals in connection with the collapse of Manzil Towers in South C, Nairobi, on 2 January 2026.

In a press statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed it had received and independently reviewed the investigation file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and determined there was sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of several suspects connected to the incident.

“Following an independent and thorough analysis of the evidence contained in the inquiry file, the DPP has determined that there is sufficient evidence and a realistic prospect of conviction to warrant the prosecution of several suspects connected to the incident,” the statement read.

Among those approved for prosecution is Patrick Analo Akivaga, who faces two counts: “Abuse of Office contrary to Section 101(1) as read with Section 102A of the Penal Code, and Neglect of Official Duty contrary to Section 128 of the Penal Code.”

According to the ODPP, the charges against Analo stem from findings in the investigation file related to the approval, oversight, and regulatory processes associated with the construction project prior to its collapse, pointing to systemic failures within the institutions mandated to safeguard public safety in the built environment.

In addition to Analo, the DPP approved charges against other suspects, including public officials, developers, and professionals connected to the Manzil Towers project.

They face serious and wide-ranging offences, including manslaughter, abuse of office, neglect of official duty, making and uttering false documents, and commencing a project without an Environmental Impact Assessment licence.

The inclusion of manslaughter charges indicates the prosecution’s intention to hold individuals directly responsible for the loss of two lives that resulted from the building’s collapse.

“The Decision to Charge was made in strict compliance with Article 157 of the Constitution, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act,the Decision to Charge Guidelines, and based on the evidence presented by investigators,” the ODPP emphasised.

The accused persons are expected to be arraigned in court to answer to the charges, with the prosecution process now set to move forward.

The ODPP reaffirmed its institutional mandate and its resolve to ensure justice is served in this case and others like it.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the public interest, and ensuring accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations,” the statement said.