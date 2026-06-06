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Bandari Maritime Academy strengthens TVET partnerships

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana after signing of a partnership

As the global maritime industry experiences increasing demand for qualified seafarers, Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana says the academy is strengthening collaboration with TVET institutions to equip graduates with internationally recognized STCW certifications, thereby expanding Kenya’s maritime workforce and blue economy opportunities.

Dr. Katana said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between technical training and employment in the blue economy by equipping graduates with internationally recognized Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) qualifications, enabling them to compete in the global maritime labour market.

He noted that Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) has entered into collaborations with several TVET institutions and universities across the country, including Ahero Vocational Training Centre in Kisumu County, Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, Kenya Utalii College, Technical University of Mombasa, Tinderet Integrated Technical Training College, Bumbe National Polytechnic , and St. Joseph Technical Institute for the Deaf Nyang’oma.

According to Dr. Katana, the partnerships are designed to ensure that graduates from diverse technical and vocational backgrounds are introduced to maritime training opportunities. Beneficiaries include graduates in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, marine engineering, welding and fabrication, hospitality, tourism, and catering, among other fields.

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Dr. Katana said the initiative has already yielded positive results, with hundreds of TVET graduates successfully completing STCW certification.

He added that the programme is not only improving employability but also contributing to the development of a skilled maritime workforce in Kenya. The inclusion of institutions such as St. Joseph Technical Institute for the Deaf, Nyang’oma, he said, further demonstrates BMA’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access to opportunities in the blue economy.

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Dr. Katana emphasized that strengthening collaboration between industry and training institutions is key to building a competitive maritime workforce.

“The maritime industry offers immense opportunities for skilled young people. Through our collaboration with TVET institutions, we are creating a clear pathway for graduates to acquire internationally recognized STCW certifications and compete effectively in the global maritime labour market,” he said.

He added that the initiative is also positioning Kenya as a growing source of maritime talent in the region, while supporting national efforts to expand participation in the blue economy.

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