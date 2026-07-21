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Kenya, Ghana explore health partnership on UHC pharmaceutical manufacturing

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya and Ghana are exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in the health sector, with a focus on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), digital health, pharmaceutical manufacturing and health security.

This follows discussions between Medical Services PS Dr. Ouma Oluga and Kenya’s Ambassador to Ghana, Col. (Rtd) Shem Ishahilidza Amadi, at the Kenyan Embassy in Accra on the sidelines of the African Union Extraordinary Session.

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The meeting focused on expanding bilateral collaboration in key areas including primary healthcare, health workforce development, pharmaceutical regulation, health technology assessment and the local production of medicines and vaccines.

Dr. Oluga said Kenya is committed to advancing South–South cooperation by transforming the longstanding relations between Kenya and Ghana into practical initiatives that strengthen health systems and improve access to quality healthcare.

The PS outlined Kenya’s ongoing health reforms, including the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA), and noted the importance of continued peer learning from Ghana’s experience in health financing.

He called for stronger institutional linkages, technical exchanges and joint programmes between health institutions in the two countries to address shared challenges.

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The discussions also explored opportunities to boost local manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and other health products as part of efforts to strengthen Africa’s pharmaceutical security and reduce reliance on external supply chains.

Dr. Oluga further reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting continental health priorities under the African Union agenda, including sustainable health financing, pandemic preparedness and resilient health systems.

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