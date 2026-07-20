Two arrested as police seize 220 litres of illicit brew in Kibra

Two suspects have been arrested and 220 litres of illicit brew seized during a police operation in Kibra, Nairobi County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation was carried out in the Kianda 42 area of Kibra in Kilimani Sub-County, where officers arrested the two male suspects and confiscated the illicit brew.

The suspects were taken into police custody and are being processed before being arraigned in court while the seized alcohol was secured as exhibit.

NPS said the operation is part of its efforts to eliminate the production, distribution and consumption of illegal brews.

“This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the National Police Service to eradicate the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brews,” NPS said.

The NPS has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities at the nearest police station or through its official reporting channels.