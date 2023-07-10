World Rugby U20 trophy; Hong Kong China to use tournament to gauge squad

Hong Kong China are optimistic of registering impressive result at the forthcoming World Rugby U20 trophy due July 15th-30th at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Hong Kong China are in Pool B and are set to open their campaign against Spain, then face Samoa on July 20th before concluding their preliminary matches against hosts Kenya on July 25th in the eight-team tournament.

Hong Kong China U20 Head Coach, Logan Asplin said, “We have trained a week together and that preparation has put us into a really good place leading into this week and onwards. Rugby is really important but the experiences these young men get and us as Coaches and management for the three weeks we are here, we are pretty excited”

He added, “This is such a good way to put ourselves to the test and to grow our game.”

The squad draws its members from several cities with some being called from their bases in UK, NewZealand, Australia and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong China U20 Captain, Tyler McNutt said, “Its awesome to come together as a team and ready to play some awesome rugby alongside some quality teams. As a team we are not just thinking about ourselves as players but also the future of Hong Kong Rugby.”

Each team will play three pool matches before a ranking match on the final day. All matches are taking place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Trophy winners will gain promotion to the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2024, joining the best of the best international up-and-comers.

Pool A: Scotland, Uruguay, USA and Zimbabwe

Pool B: Kenya, Spain, Samoa and Hong Kong China