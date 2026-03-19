Matata teams up with Tanzanian Marioo for new single

Kenyan pop collective Matata has teamed up with Tanzanian hitmaker Marioo to release “Nyongi”.

The single is the first from the group’s upcoming EP ‘ERA (East Rise Again)’ set to be released in June.

Produced by Kenyan producer Wodomolo, “Nyongi” masterfully blends Matata’s signature Kenyan pop sound with Marioo’s smooth Bongo Flava melodies, creating a fresh pulse of East African beats.

Speaking about the collaboration, Matata said: “Something special happened when we teamed up with Marioo. We stepped into the studio in Nairobi and came out with a song that feels bigger than the room it was made in.

“It’s Sheng meeting Bongo Flava, Nairobi meeting Dar es Salaam, different places, but the same energy. For us, this isn’t just a collaboration; it’s a moment.”

As a precursor to the EP’s release, the next single, “Kanairo” is set for release in May.

The group says the project will bring together a diverse lineup of artists from across the region, reinforcing Matata’s vision of a united East African music movement that remains grounded in its cultural identity while reaching audiences worldwide.

Adding his thoughts on the collaboration, Tanzanian singer Marioo called the experience “incredible.”

“Working on ‘Nyongi’ with Matata was an incredible experience. Their energy and unique sound brought something special to the record. This song celebrates rhythm, movement and the powerful East African connection in music and I’m excited for fans to experience it and see the energy Matata will bring when performing it live.”

According to the two, what began as an informal creative exchange quickly evolved into a seamless collaboration, as Matata and Marioo discovered an effortless musical chemistry that translated effortlessly into a cross-border appeal record.