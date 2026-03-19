AFCON 2025FootballSports

AFCON 2025 final annulled –What Sports Law Says

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The case surrounding the 2025 AFCON Final between Morocco and Senegal is more than a sporting scandal — it’s a textbook application of competition rules in international football.

What happened? Senegal briefly left the pitch to protest a VAR decision. CAF ruled this a violation of tournament regulations, awarding Morocco a 3:0 default win and stripping Senegal of the title.

The Legal Position
The decision rests on two classic regulatory mechanisms

1. Refusal to Play When a team leaves the field without the referee’s consent, it is deemed the loser — consistent with FIFA disciplinary principles.

2. Automatic Sanction (Forfeit) A 3:0 default ruling is not a discretionary decision. It is a mandatory legal consequence — here applied under Art. 82 + 84 CAF Regulations.

Legal Assessment

KBL pumps ksh 3 million for Kabeberi Sevens Tournament
Njoroge Kibugu wins Sunshine Development Tour Title at VetLab
Gathimba eases to victory as 4th AK, weekend meet ends in Afraha
Kelvin Kiptum succumbed to skull injuries, autopsy reveals

From a purely legal standpoint, the decision is barely challengeable:Leaving the pitch = clear rule violationThe sanction = explicitly prescribedNo grey area, no soft law — a hard competition ruleEmotion does not equal law.

Even if Senegal won the match on the pitch, the title had already been celebrated, and the situation was escalated by VAR confusion — rules apply regardless of the flow of play.

The Interesting Part: CAS Proceedings

The Senegalese FA intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Realistic chances of success? Low.

CAS primarily reviews:

Procedural Disproportionately of these are obviously present here.

Possible arguments:

The match was resumed — does that make the sanction disproportionate?Shared responsibility of the referee / VAR chaos?That will be the decisive legal lever.

What Happens Next? CAS proceedings expected within the coming months. Political pressure is high. Sporting reality and legal reality are on a collision course.

The probability of the ruling being overturned remains low.

Wanyonyi victorious in 1500m at 3rd AK Track and Field meet in Kapsabet
Chebet and Kipyegon win as Omanyala finishes 2nd in Xiamen
10 clubs confirm participation in this year’s East Africa Handball Club Championship
All set for the fourth edition of Kenya Ladies Open  in Vipingo
Fourth Absa Sirikwa delivered a world-class event
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Small businesses turn to digital lenders to shake off rising costs
Next Article Matata teams up with Tanzanian Marioo for new single
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Matata teams up with Tanzanian Marioo for new single
Entertainment Music
Small businesses turn to digital lenders to shake off rising costs
Business Local Business
Court convicts Somali national linked to Al-Shabaab network
County News
Heavy rainfall expected from Thursday may trigger floods, Met warns
Local News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Uganda name a 30 man provisional squad for AFCON

AthleticsSports

Anderson Peters arrives in Kenya for the 6th Absa Kip Keino Classic

GolfSports

270 golfers to take part in Engineers Golf Tourney

AthleticsSports

Moraa to lead Kenyan trio in the hunt for 800m final slots in Tokyo

Show More