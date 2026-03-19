AFCON 2025 final annulled –What Sports Law Says

The case surrounding the 2025 AFCON Final between Morocco and Senegal is more than a sporting scandal — it’s a textbook application of competition rules in international football.

What happened? Senegal briefly left the pitch to protest a VAR decision. CAF ruled this a violation of tournament regulations, awarding Morocco a 3:0 default win and stripping Senegal of the title.

The Legal Position

The decision rests on two classic regulatory mechanisms

1. Refusal to Play When a team leaves the field without the referee’s consent, it is deemed the loser — consistent with FIFA disciplinary principles.

2. Automatic Sanction (Forfeit) A 3:0 default ruling is not a discretionary decision. It is a mandatory legal consequence — here applied under Art. 82 + 84 CAF Regulations.

Legal Assessment

From a purely legal standpoint, the decision is barely challengeable:Leaving the pitch = clear rule violationThe sanction = explicitly prescribedNo grey area, no soft law — a hard competition ruleEmotion does not equal law.

Even if Senegal won the match on the pitch, the title had already been celebrated, and the situation was escalated by VAR confusion — rules apply regardless of the flow of play.

The Interesting Part: CAS Proceedings

The Senegalese FA intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Realistic chances of success? Low.

CAS primarily reviews:

Procedural Disproportionately of these are obviously present here.

Possible arguments:

The match was resumed — does that make the sanction disproportionate?Shared responsibility of the referee / VAR chaos?That will be the decisive legal lever.

What Happens Next? CAS proceedings expected within the coming months. Political pressure is high. Sporting reality and legal reality are on a collision course.

The probability of the ruling being overturned remains low.