Mathare United: Tapping into community roots, endearing itself to the support base

2008 Kenyan Premier League Champions Matahre United was founded on the principles of strength and oneness,where one is encouraged to be aware and do good for the sourrounding,for the betterment of the community.

‘’We use sport combined with community outreach and development activities.To give young people the skills and confidence they need to aim higher, achieve more and improve their lives’’,reads the Mathre Youth Association,MYSA,objectives.

The club,currently ranked 13th on the 18 team Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings, earlier this month,made an outreach foray in Laini Saba,Kibra through the initiative 1XBET MTAANI project.Mathare United faced a local side Mosquito whom they defeated 3-0 in a friendly.

‘’By bridging the gap between elite football and local passion, the project aims to uplift young players and connect with the community through shared values and support.This project is such an amazing initiative by 1xBet. We’ve been received very well here in Kibera and I hope we can have these matches more frequently. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to interact with the community, meet new people and build friendships through football.The grassroots teams face a lot of challenges and I hope that the equipment we’ve donated will boost them and encourage the players to continue following their dreams because we also started playing football in such grounds,” said Mathare United Captain Ochieng during the visit.

Mosquito FC benefited from the visit receiving a full donation of essential football equipment, including: footballs, training bibs, goal nets, space markers, cones, agility ladders and whistles courtesy of 1xBet. “I want to say a big thank you to Mathare United and 1xBet for coming up with this initiative. It’s been a great experience for our young players to play alongside the likes of Masika. This exposure will go a long way in motivating them because it is not common for a Premier League club to make time to come and play and share words of encouragement with clubs in the grassroots,” said A Mosquito FC Captain Stanley Odhiambo.

“Through the efforts of our sponsor 1xBet, we have scouted some players from A Mosquito FC players who we will invite to train with us during preseason to assess them further. I believe they have something to offer and can play in the Premier League,” added Mathare United Head Coach Kamau. The 1XBET MTAANI is a community initiative that goes far beyond 90 minutes of play. This event, built on the message of “Football for Good” brings together professional athletes, young aspiring players, and local residents for a day of sport, mentorship, and meaningful connection. “We believe that football is more than a game — it is a platform for opportunity, unity, and growth in communities like Kibera,” said 1xBet’s representative. “1XBET MTAANI project is about mentorship, empowerment, and leaving a lasting impact.”

Mathare United scheduled to face defending champions Police Fc on April 2nd will be hoping to extend thei good run following their 4-1 mauling of AFC Leopards and holding Muranga Seal to 1-1 draw.