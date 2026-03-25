‘Reacher’ star acted in self-defence, police conclude

Alan Ritchson, star of the hit series ‘Reacher’, will not be charged following an altercation with his neighbour that went viral online.

Tennessee Police said that they concluded that the actor had acted in self-defence during the explosive fight with his neighbour, Ronnie Taylor, on Sunday in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee.

As such, police have closed the investigation and will not pursue any charges in the matter, which stemmed from an argument that turned into a fight over Ritchson’s motorcycle.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defence,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin said, according to a number of American sources.

Police also said that Ritchson had declined to file charges against his neighbour, who instigated the fight.

The actor had just come back after filming in New Zealand and Australia when the incident occurred over the weekend. Ritchson currently stars in the Netflix movie, ‘War Machine’, currently streaming globally.