HealthNEWS

Menstrual stigma hindering girls’ education, stakeholders warn

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
As part of the outreach programme, more than 700 students received two packets of sanitary towels each.

Education stakeholders have called for an end to period stigma, saying that for many schoolgirls, menstruation has become more than a monthly challenge and remains a barrier to education, confidence and opportunity.

A delegation from the Mt Kenya University (MKU) College of Health Sciences made the call during a visit to Kaharo Girls High School in Murang’a County to mark this year’s World Menstrual Health Day. The team emphasized that menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right and not a luxury.

Speaking during the event, MKU medical student Morris Kahagi said menstruation is a natural biological process that should be normalized and celebrated rather than stigmatized.

“We talked menstrual health, menstrual hygiene, periods, period shame all the monthly conversations that are often whispered about. We broke them down without fear or shame,” he said.

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Kahagi noted that empowering girls with knowledge about menstrual health can have a ripple effect within communities.

“I wanted the girls to see a future where they understand their bodies, embrace their periods with confidence, and protect both their menstrual health and mental well-being. When you educate one girl, she goes on to educate her sister, her friend, and eventually her entire community,” he added.

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During the session, speakers stressed the need to ensure that girls and women live with dignity and are free from shame associated with menstruation. They called for greater investment in menstrual health through improved access to sanitary products, public awareness campaigns and community engagement initiatives.

“We should have a society where menstruation is not a barrier to education or personal growth. Our girls deserve to stay in school and pursue their dreams without interruption,” said MKU Director of Alumni Relations Virginiah Kinankau.

As part of the outreach programme, more than 700 students received two packets of sanitary towels each. Kaharo Girls Principal Veronica Kihonge welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant boost to the students’ confidence and well-being.

“The contribution will go a long way in supporting menstrual hygiene management and ensuring that the girls can continue their education with confidence and dignity,” said the principal.

The event formed part of MKU’s broader efforts to promote health education, mentorship and community partnerships aimed at empowering young people and improving access to essential health services.

 

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