BusinessLocal Business

Microinsurance posts fastest premium growth to reach Ksh 2.17B

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenya’s microinsurance segment posted the highest jump in premiums after increasing by 826% to Ksh 2.17 billion last year from Ksh 234.23 million posted in 2025.

Latest data by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) the increase was driven by rising uptake of affordable insurance products especially in underserved segments of the population.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to IRA, during the period under review, gross direct premiums went up by 16.5%, from Ksh 400.6 billion recorded in 2024 to Ksh 466.6 billion last year.

“The performance shows the resilience and expanding contribution of the insurance sector to the protection of Kenyan households, businesses and the wider economy,” said IRA in a statement.

Premiums under life insurance grew to by 23.2% to Ksh to 236.3 billion, while life fund carried forward, comprising assets set aside to meet policyholders’ obligations, grew by 22.9% to Ksh 990.3 billion.

During the year, general insurance premiums grew by 9.4% to Ksh 224.2 billion with medical insurance growing the fastest to record Ksh 93.2 billion in premiums, a 22.3% increase.

Starlink more than doubles subscriptions in Kenya to 16,000
BAT sees sunset for US cigarette business
Preparations begin for Kenya’s participation in 2026th EAC MSME trade fair in Rwanda 
Advans Group explores acquisition strategy for East Africa entry

Motor insurance continued to account for a significant share of general insurance business, with Motor Private premiums reaching Ksh 32.8 billion and Motor Commercial premiums Ksh 29.8 billion,” IRA said.

Total claims and policyholder benefits under long-term business increased 15.7% to Ksh 122.8 billion, while claims paid under general and microinsurance business rose 14.3% to Ksh 104.5 billion.

The industry closed the year with total assets increasing 20.5% to Ksh 1.5 trillion after investments grew by 18.9% to Ksh 1.31 trillion, while shareholders’ funds increased to Ksh 257.6 billion.

Public wage bill up 6.5pc to Ksh 1.1T on increased allowances
IAEA unable to determine cause of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire
Kenya cyberattacks intensify as online crimes rise to 3.5 billion
Developers urged to hire certified  engineers to prevent disasters
NYOTA Project to roll out business start-up capital disbursement to youth in 27 counties
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Digital inclusion opens new frontiers for microfinance
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Digital inclusion opens new frontiers for microfinance
Business
Nepal intensifies relief and recovery efforts after deadly floods, UN says
International News
Xi calls for stronger global cooperation as Pakistan takes over SCO presidency
International News
‎Makali defends four-year development record in Kanduyi, cites education, health gains
County News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

SeamlessHR, Gates Foundation champion embedded finance as key to improving workforce productivity

Local Business

Livestock producers laud move by President to nominate Dr. Karanja as Agriculture CS

BusinessLocal Business

CBK committed to greening Kenya’s financial sector

BusinessLocal Business

KCB, Afreximbank to inject Ksh 103B in Vipingo SEZ

Show More