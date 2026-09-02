‎Makali defends four-year development record in Kanduyi, cites education, health gains

Kanduyi Member of Parliament John Makali has defended his four-year development record, citing investments in education, healthcare, electricity connectivity and economic empowerment as some of the key achievements of his tenure.

‎Speaking in Bungoma county, Makali said more than 200 modern classrooms have been constructed in the constituency, with the projects covering over 85 of Kanduyi’s 95 primary schools.

‎He said the classrooms have been fitted with tiled or terrazzo floors as part of efforts to improve the learning environment for pupils.

‎“On education, we have built over 200 modern classrooms with tiled or terrazzo floors, covering more than 85 of Kanduyi’s 95 primary schools,” Makali said.

‎Makali also highlighted his bursary programme, which he said has supported more than 32,000 students, helping learners from financially challenged families remain in school.

‎“Through our bursary programme, over 32,000 students have benefited, ensuring more learners remain in school regardless of their family’s financial situation,” he said.

‎On healthcare, the MP said that his Makali Care initiative is targeting to pay Social Health Authority contributions for more than 1,200 vulnerable households for a full year.

‎He added that the programme is aimed at enabling vulnerable families to access healthcare without the burden of meeting annual health insurance contributions.

‎“Makali Care is supporting over 1,200 vulnerable households across Kanduyi by paying their SHA contributions for a full year, helping families access essential healthcare without financial strain,” said Makali.

‎The legislator added that electricity connectivity in Kanduyi has increased from 43 per cent to 65 per cent, with more than 3,700 households gaining access to electricity.

‎“We remain committed to reaching even more homes,” he said.

‎Makali further revealed that more than 200 women and boda boda groups have received support, while over 50 youth groups have also benefited from various empowerment initiatives that seeks to improve their living standards and grow their businesses.

‎He said the programmes are intended to create opportunities for residents to improve their livelihoods and become economically self-reliant.