Xi calls for stronger global cooperation as Pakistan takes over SCO presidency

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger regional cooperation, shared prosperity and a more equitable global governance system as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) marks 25 years since its establishment.

Xi made the call in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he attended the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and delivered remarks titled “Toward Higher Quality Development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.”

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, conflicts and growing global uncertainty, Xi said the SCO must step forward and shoulder its historical responsibility.

He outlined four priorities for the organisation; development, security, people-centered cooperation, and dialogue and consultation.

Focus on development

Xi called for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, energy and resources, while urging SCO members to seize opportunities in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green industries and green mining.

China will establish an international AI application cooperation center with SCO countries and a China-SCO port economic cooperation center in Tianjin.

Beijing also plans to implement 100 technological cooperation projects with other SCO member states over the next three years.

Xi said China will continue using the SCO as a priority platform for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

Security remains a priority

On security, Xi called for joint action against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as transnational organised crime, drug trafficking and telecommunications fraud.

He also urged greater cooperation on information, bio-security and outer space security.

China supports the early establishment of four SCO security centers to strengthen the bloc’s capacity to respond to emerging security threats.

Investing in people

Xi further called for stronger people-to-people ties among member states through cooperation between legislatures, political parties, educational institutions, think tanks, businesses and the media.

China will establish a China-SCO basic education cooperation center and continue supporting educational and cultural exchange programmes, including Confucius Institutes and Luban Workshops.

A call for more equitable global governance

Xi also pushed for greater equality among nations, saying countries should resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and address common challenges through multilateral cooperation.

He called for continued institutional improvement of the SCO to enhance its decision-making and implementation capacity.

SCO leaders reaffirmed the organisation’s role in promoting regional security, economic development and stability, while pledging to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, energy, finance, industrial and supply chains, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders signed the Bishkek Declaration and adopted 28 outcome documents covering security, economic, cultural and organisational cooperation.

The meeting also saw Pakistan assume the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2026–2027.

Xi said China will continue working with all SCO members to uphold the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilisations and pursuit of common development.

The Chinese president said the goal is to build higher-quality cooperation within the SCO and make a greater contribution to lasting peace, common development and a community with a shared future for humanity.