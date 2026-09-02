Digital inclusion opens new frontiers for microfinance

Digital inclusion is opening new opportunities for microfinance institutions to reach customers beyond traditional banking networks, as technology changes how individuals and small businesses access financial services.

The shift has also created a new role for digital leadership in the sector, with OYA Micro-Credit Kenya Chief Executive Officer Wycklife Ochola named the Digitally Fit Microfinance CEO of the Year for his work in expanding digital access and financial awareness.

Ochola was recognised for scaling OYA Micro-Credit’s online operations and using digital platforms to connect with a wider customer base while educating Kenyans on accessible financial growth.

The award citation noted his relentless dedication to scaling OYA Microcredit Kenya online and educating the Kenyan public on accessible financial growth.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ochola said digital technology was becoming an important tool for extending financial services to more Kenyans.

“Digital inclusion is not simply about putting services online. It is about ensuring that people can use technology to access opportunities, information and financial services that can improve their lives,” Ochola said.

He said OYA Micro-Credit was using technology to make its services more accessible while responding to changing customer expectations.

“Our focus is to use technology to remove some of the barriers that prevent individuals and small businesses from accessing financial services. Digital platforms give us an opportunity to reach customers where they are and serve them more conveniently,” he added.

For microfinance institutions, the expansion of digital channels is changing how lenders attract customers, process loan applications, communicate with borrowers and deliver financial services.

But digital inclusion goes beyond connectivity. Customers also need the knowledge and confidence to use digital platforms and understand the financial products available to them.

Ochola said financial education remained an important part of the digital transformation of microfinance.

“As we take more services online, we also have a responsibility to educate customers. People need to understand the products they are accessing and make informed decisions about how they use financial services,” he said.

Handing over the awards, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, Chair of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya Board, linked digital innovation to business growth.

“Congratulations to all Digitally Fit Awards winners, the future belongs to those who harness digital innovation to grow businesses and solve problems,” Dr. Mutua said.

The recognition gives OYA Micro-Credit an opportunity to highlight its digital strategy as competition in Kenya’s financial services market increasingly moves beyond traditional delivery models.

As digital technology continues to reshape financial services, microfinance institutions that combine innovation with financial education, responsible lending and customer-focused products will be better placed to turn digital access into wider economic participation.

Ochola’s recognition reflects this broader shift, placing digital inclusion at the centre of efforts to expand financial access and connect more Kenyans to opportunities for financial growth.