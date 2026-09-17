Milk processors ask retailers to hold prices amid shortage

Milk processors are calling on retailers across the country not to take advantage of the current milk shortage to increase prices and exploit consumers.

The processors say milk sold in shops and supermarkets should continue retailing at between Ksh.55 and Ksh.60 per litre, despite the challenges being experienced in the dairy sector.

The Chairperson of Dairy Processors in Kenya and Chief Executive Officer of Meru Dairy Cooperative Union, Kenneth Gitonga, has urged milk retailers to maintain reasonable prices, warning against exploiting consumers at a time when many households are already facing increased costs of living.

Gitonga says the current shortage of milk is largely attributed to prolonged drought, which has affected dairy farmers and reduced the availability of animal feed and water.

He says the decline in milk production has consequently affected supplies to processors and retailers, creating pressure in the market.

However, Gitonga says there are indications that the situation could improve with the onset of the expected El Niño rains.

He projects that milk supplies will begin stabilizing before the end of October, provided the rains are sufficient and farmers are able to restore pasture and increase access to fodder and water for their livestock.

The dairy sector has in recent months faced challenges linked to changing weather patterns, with farmers struggling to maintain milk production during prolonged dry conditions.

Gitonga is also cautioning consumers against panic buying, saying stocking large quantities of milk could further put pressure on the available supply.

He has instead urged households to purchase only the quantities they need, allowing the available milk to circulate in the market as processors work towards restoring normal supplies.

The dairy processors are also appealing to farmers to take advantage of the expected rains to improve fodder production and rebuild their dairy herds, which could help strengthen milk production in the coming months.

Gitonga says collaboration between farmers, processors, retailers and consumers will be critical in ensuring stability in the dairy sector and preventing unnecessary price increases.